For all your hair care needs

While homemade oils are handy, they don’t necessarily sort hair problems such as hair fall, thinning and dandruff.An oil that does address all these issues in one potion is ‘onion hair oil’. Our hectic lifestyles and consequently unhealthy eating habits along with pollution and stress become the main contributors to hair problems. Making quick lifestyle changes can be challenging but using a hair oil that helps nourish your hair is easy.

Onion hair oil helps nourish your hair strands to make them look healthy and lustrous. It helps enable growth, therefore improving thinning and adding volume to their hair. Massaging onion oil with consistent small circular motions into the scalp can boost blood circulation which in turn helps in strengthening the roots. Shrey Jain and Dr Vivek Mehta, co-founders of Corporation, underline the benefits of onion oil: