For an eco-friendly Holi

The Green Skilling initiative of the Bengaluru-based NGO Craftizen, a social venture that works pan-India with artisan groups, rural women and differently-abled to build capacity, along with Bengaluru-based NIMHANS, will take its Holi colours to a wider audience this year.

For the initiative, Craftizen collects flower petals that have been offered at temples and events such as wedding and thus saves hundreds of kilograms of flowers from clogging landfills.

The Holi colours are branded “Petalists”, which represents the makers and specially-abled persons who lovingly recycle flowers to convert them into a unique range of products including Holi colours, rangoli powders and a DIY flower sand art kit.

This year, Craftizen did a campaign to raise donations for their Holi colours to enable celebrations for 1,000 children and underprivileged in orphanages, foundations and in low-income schools in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

They are overjoyed to have met their donation goal in under a week of their campaign going live. Craftizen, which has 20 livelihood centres across three States including Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal, offers training to the most marginalised sections of society so that they are able to sustain themselves.

