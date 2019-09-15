For enthusiasts of adventure activities

By | Published: 12:34 am 9:33 pm

Telangana is not only all about historic temples, breath-taking waterfalls, pristine green forests and scenic spots. There is also scope for exploring adventure activities across the State. In the recent years, craze for adventure sports like rock-climbing, rappelling and night camping has increased among youngsters. Accordingly, Telangana Tourism and Forest Department has taken new initiatives by launching adventure activities.

Pandavula Gutta

Known as Pandavula Guha (cave), this hillock has recently emerged as a place to go for rock climbing. It has become a favourite destination for adventurers who are rushing to this place to take part in rock climbing and trekking.

Adventure enthusiasts come to this hillock and do rock climbing, rappelling and trekking. With the help of Rock Climbing School, Bhongir, District Eco-Tourism has been conducting rock climbing festivals at regular intervals

With overwhelming response from adventurers and demand for rock climbing, the Forest Department has been organising climbing events every Saturday and Sunday. The hillock is around 200 km from Hyderabad and 50 km away from Warangal city near Kothapally village in Regonda mandal which is well accessible by road.

Bhuvanagiri rock

Known as Bhongir, this hill got a name as a best gateway for adventurers in the State. The splendid historical fort with the awe-inspiring rock and the aesthetically fortified courts make it a mesmerising monolithic hill. The rock sprawling in 40 acres of land is at a height of more than 700-feet and was locally called as the ‘Eka sila’.

In the past, The Telangana tourism has launched adventure sports here in which rock climbing became very popular. The adventurous activities introduced here got an immense craze such a way that youngsters and techies from Hyderabad gather here in large numbers for taking up adventure sports.

Buoyed by the response, private organisations have been organising rock-climbing sessions at this place. At a distance of 48 km from Hyderabad, the place is close to temple town of Yadagirigutta and is well-accessible by road and rail.

For adventure beginners, Rock Climbing School here offers you technical and educational content for all levels of climbing and help to improve traditional climbing skills through field work and structured practice by engaging instructors.

Vikarabad adventure

The place is not only famous for lush green jungle, thick vegetation and eye-catching streams, but it is also an ideal place for trekking. Several youngsters from the twin cities are making a habit of visiting this place frequently.

This preferred destination for trekking offers a thrilling experience in rappelling and rock climbing to adventurers. It is also a perfect spot for beginners. Surrounded by many small hills, Vikarabad is also convenient for some wild adventures in the forest.

A small reservoir, the lush green jungle and jungle trail are added attractions to this place covered which was thick vegetation while beautiful streams with fresh water offer a memorable experience to adventurers. It is located at around 75 km from Hyderabad is well accessible by road.

Tadvai forest

Located 260 km from Hyderabad, one can enjoy night jungle camping here. Trained professionals will accompany you and take into the forest area where you can get in touch with the nature by staying in the doom tent.

Tadvai forest huts have been provided with a cost of Rs 1,000 per head and you can wake up in the morning listening to the humming of birds and get close to the nature. On your visit to this place, you can also go for trekking at Eturnagaram Wild Life Sanctuary.

It has some of the best trekking and hiking trails in Jayashankar Bhupalpally) district. Many people visit Tadvai just for a short trekking holiday to explore the beautiful ecotourism scenery spots, remote villages, indigenous people and their daily lifestyle.

