For Hyderabad, this April was coolest in 5 years

Hyderabad: April has many monikers. ‘The cruelest’ being one of the most known ones. But this year, the pandemic and the lockdown notwithstanding, April has something positive to go down in the records.

The April of 2020 is the coolest in the last five years. Yes, you read that right. The scorching 40s that have been troubling many even when they are indoors are actually nowhere where they have been in the previous years.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the highest temperature recorded in this April was 40.7 degree Celsius. Compared to the highest temperatures recorded in April in the last five years, this is the lowest.

In 2019, the highest temperature in April was 41.4 degree Celsius, while in 2018, it had gone up to 42 and in 2017 and 2016, even up to 43 degree Celsius. This is when a day temperature of about 38 degree Celsius is considered the normal in April.

The 43 degrees recorded in 2016 and 2017, in fact were the highest in the last one decade, with the all-time record for the highest temperature in April being the 43.3 degree Celsius recorded on April 30 in 1973.

Strange case of BHEL

Meanwhile, people of the BHEL region, once a sleepy suburb of the city but now a fast growing area, are wondering why the weather gods always single them out for some harsh treatment. When it is summer, BHEL is where it is the hottest. And when winter comes, BHEL is where you can hear the neighbour’s teeth chatter.

The summer is already making life tough for residents of BHEL who think twice before venturing out to purchase essentials. Over the last two weeks, temperatures in this locality have been above 40 degree Celsius, and even straying into the 41-42 degree Celsius range, higher than anywhere else in the city. This is not the case just in summer.

As winter arrives, BHEL begins to shiver. For almost every year in the last decade, this locality has been registering temperatures below 10 degree Celsius during the peak of winter. In 2018, the night temperatures had plummeted to 5.7 degree Celsius.

The summer twin called Ameerpet

While the low temperatures in winter remain a BHEL special, the severe conditions in summer now has stiff competition from Ameerpet, almost in the heart of the city.

The weather conditions in Ameerpet are almost same as BHEL right from the beginning of summer.

While usual circumstances would have students, youngsters and job aspirants, who are the most seen in the areas, struggling under the scorching sun, the lockdown has helped them a bit, though the temperatures are as high as they usually are.

Last year, the day temperature in Ameerpet went up to 44 degree Celsius. Ameerpet along with BHEL and even Madhapur are where the highest day temperatures are recorded during the summer.

Weather officials say that as the summer peaks, the temperatures are likely to shoot up much above 41 degree Celsius, and could go up to or even beyond 43 degree Celsius to 44 degree Celsius.

Temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius in Telangana

Hyderabad: April was bad. May could be worse. The day temperatures have begun the ascent, with several areas in the capital city recording a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Quthbullapur recorded the highest temperature on Monday of 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukatpally (43.1 degrees Celsius), Madhapur (43 degrees Celsius) and Bollaram (42.8 degrees Celsius).

Across the State, the temperature touched 45 degrees Celsius with Nirmal and Jagtial districts registering temperatures of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Districts including Adilabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Mancherial, Karimnagar and Nizamabad witnessed temperatures soaring beyond 44 degrees Celsius,” said Venu Madhav, Assistant Executive Officer at TSDPS.

On the other hand, some parts of the city received light rainfall on Monday with Abdullapurmet recording 9 mm, Pedda Amberpet (8.3 mm), Musheerabad (5.3 mm) and Hayathnagar (4.5 mm). The TSDPS forecast says light to moderate rain/thundershowers were expected during the afternoon/ evening hours at isolated places up to Tuesday, after which dry weather was expected for the next two days.

The weather warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana in the next two days.

“Heat wave conditions are also very likely to occur at isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial and Peddapalli on Tuesday,” the RMC said.

