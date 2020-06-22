For Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, only love that matters

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:39 am 11:58 am

Hyderabad: Ace Indian tennis star Sania Mirza’s marriage with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was the talk of the entire country for many days. Given the fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan in every field, the marriage attracted many eyeballs.

However, for cricketer Shoaib Malik, all that doesn’t matter other than love. Speaking about his marriage with Sania Mirza, the cricketer opened up recently saying, “I am not worried about the tense relationship between India and Pakistan. In a marriage, you don’t concern yourself with where your partner is from or what is going on between the countries or in politics. That is not our domain. If you love someone and get married to that person that should be all that matters, regardless of which country you come from,” he said.

“On a wider point, I have many friends who are Indian, and I don’t find anything strained because of the relationship between the two countries. I am a cricketer, not a politician,” he added.

With Sania staying in Hyderabad and Malik in Sialkot in Pakistan, both haven’t seen each other in over five months and the cricketer got special permission to join the Pakistan team in England in July after meeting his family.