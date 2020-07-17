For Sunny Leone’, it is ‘almost time to dance’

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has shared a new post on social media and it is all about dancing.
On her official Instagram account, Sunny shared a boomerang video where she can be seen with some dancers.
Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines the dancers wear masks, except Sunny. The actress is seen dressed in a pink and blue lehenga.
“Almost time to dance!! Hehehe,” she wrote alongside the image.
On Thursday, the actress penned a note to say that today, when she looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.
3yrs ago you chose us…us to be your mama & papa…to trust us to take care of you…to show us what real love is…the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!! @dirrty99 @bluereena @patellegrino @nuria.contreras @geege_on_video & Carrie
On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.