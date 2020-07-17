For Sunny Leone’, it is ‘almost time to dance’

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has shared a new post on social media and it is all about dancing.

On her official Instagram account, Sunny shared a boomerang video where she can be seen with some dancers.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines the dancers wear masks, except Sunny. The actress is seen dressed in a pink and blue lehenga.

“Almost time to dance!! Hehehe,” she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram Almost time to dance!! Hehehe A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Jul 16, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT



On Thursday, the actress penned a note to say that today, when she looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.



On the work front, Sunny will next be seen in “Veeramadevi” and “Koka Kola”.