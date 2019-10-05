For the first time on mobile

By | Published: 9:25 pm 9:28 pm

Call of Duty has been the most popular first-person shooter (FPS) game in the last two decades. An iconic franchise in the gaming community, several players spend the entire year honing their skills on the perennial offerings. Thus, a mobile version’s launch is an event that predictably makes everyone take notice.

My review of the experience is an extremely early take on a game that will no doubt change considerably with forthcoming updates. Though in my three days with the game, I have devoted considerable time to it from a packed schedule as I snatched moments to play the game in three airports, traffic and packed restaurants and at no time did I feel the experience diminish. This is the best multiplayer shooting experience for gamers on touch-based platforms.

First things first, the game is extremely polished as several maps gleam in ways that make you forget that you are not playing on a dedicated gaming device. The controls are intuitive and simple, the learning curve gentle and the rewards/incentive system for free2play well thought out.

On day one, CoD mobile was as refined and smooth as a game that has been out for over a year. It almost feels like you are diving into one of the classic CoD titles and soon you forget what and where you are playing as you run around gunning down enemies. Game modes wise, there is a multiplayer and a battle royale mode. The multiplayer is fantastic and has a ranked match option too. The battle royale mode is, however, unremarkable and doesn’t offer anything different compared to PUBG and Fortnite.

If vintage CoD magic is what you seek to experience, then, the multiplayer is your best bet. There is a nice assortment of guns and a wide array of gadgets, better gear unlocks as you level up and there is enough for every play style you prefer (run-n-gun, snipe, support). My only qualms with the game are a flawed matchmaking system and a few maps where snipers can gun you down like flies. Simply put, if guns are your thing, this is the game you have been waiting for.

