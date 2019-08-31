For the love of Lord Ganesha

By | Published: 12:25 am 8:36 pm

You might have heard about collecting coins, currencies, or even stamps, but have you ever heard of someone who found his love in collecting Lord Ganesha idols? Meet the man who has made it a hobby to collect and carefully preserve the idols of Lord Ganesha for 46 years.

This Ganesh idol enthusiast is Pabsetti Shekar, a resident of West Marredpally in Secunderabad. A professional banker, Shekar’s tryst with the idol collection began in his childhood when he was not allowed to stop the immersion of Ganesh idol brought home for Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Then, his grandmother suggested him to buy an idol after the festival and preserve it. What began on that day with one idol has now reached 19,022 and going strong year by year.

With varied sizes, forms, and materials, Shekar has a wide range of Ganesh idol collection to boast of. “I added 1,000 idols to my list in the last one year and looking forward to adding 1,000 more by next year to reach 20,000 idols in the year 2020,” says Shekar.

This 59-year-old has a bank of idols from different parts of the world and almost all forms of Ganesha statues, while he keeps adding new figures. The special one this year is a five-trunked Ganesha which was made in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, under his supervision. This statue made of brass is one-foot long and weighs five kilograms.

“We might have heard about five-faced (Pancha Mukha) Ganesha but a five-trunked Ganesha is not heard of. Taking a cue from an old book I read, I made this idol happen,” explains Shekar.

His hoard has idols ranging from two inches in size to three feet and the banker says that no two idols are same, such is the utmost care he takes while bringing home an idol. Other than the idols, he also has a collection of over 21,000 Lord Ganesha photos. Including the idols, photos, posters, and other material he possesses, the number goes up to 44,000 and he aims to reach the magic figure of one lakh in the days to come.

This Guinness record holder says that by reading the Puranas, seeing old photos, and going to exhibitions, he is expanding his idol base which now contains gold, silver, bronze, brass, aluminum, terracotta, granite, wood, stone varieties of Ganeshas to name a few. Also, this year he could gather tribal forms of the idol, some antique pieces, and an Ashta Ganapathi copper set, etc.

Shekar is also compiling information about various types of Ganesh idols, temples, the ritual process, and the nomenclature from across the world. The documenting is under process and he intends to use the money made from selling the copies for charity.

So much is his passion for the hobby that he dedicated a floor in his house for the idol museum which might one day become a one-stop destination for Lord Ganesha iconography.