For the speechless species

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Passion towards animals and awareness about these speechless species has been on a rise lately. Now, we see young kids as well contributing wholeheartedly towards the welfare of animals. One among them is this creative 11-year-old kid, Krithi Munagala who creates stories with her passion for animal welfare.

Krithi has always enjoyed creating stories based on her experiences and by observing her surroundings. But when her pet brother, Sushi, a Maltese, came into their family around four years ago, everything changed for the family since then.

Sushi has had incredible positive impact on her family. Krithi shared that Sushi has nothing but unconditional love for everyone and is tiny but so fearless and confident. He reminded Krithi of superheroes and inspired her to write a superhero story about him. Her parents saw potential in the story and encouraged her to create a book out of it. That’s how Krithi got started on her Super Sushi Adventures series.

Combining her excitement for creating stories with her passion for animal welfare, she started writing fun yet message-oriented stories to help raise funds for animal welfare organisations. Her stories draw inspiration from her pet brother, Sushi, capturing moments of compassion, friendship, hope, strength, and self-confidence.

Today, Krithi has written three books out of which two books have been published and the last one will be out by the end of 2020. Apart from writing, she volunteers at Blue Cross in Hyderabad. She was the youngest volunteer ever to have joined Blue cross at the age of 8.

Krithi’s books can be purchased on Amazon. Also, one can have a glimpse of her creative world which is well captured on her website www.kreativekrithi.com.

