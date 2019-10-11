For your sports needs

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Hyderabad based Netplay Sports has opened its first complete sports retail store in Madhapur, which was inaugurated by Ashwini Ponnappa, international badminton player and Arjuna awardee in a grand ceremony. Netplay Sports operates Gamepoint, a world-class multisport centre in Madhapur, which has international standard badminton courts, squash courts, table tennis, basketball court, football turf, volleyball and shooting range.

The sports sector has seen tremendous growth in the last few years in India. The popularity of sports leagues and live telecast of matches has created a lot of awareness for various sports among the public. Apart from watching sports, people in Hyderabad are now interested in playing sports to keep themselves fit and lead an active lifestyle along with their friends and family.

With this increase in interest in participating in sports among children and adults, there is significant increase in demand for accessible sports facilities and quality sports equipment. Netplay Sports aims to fulfil this demand through its Gamepoint Centers and sports retail outlets.Commenting on the launch, Aditya Reddy, co-founder, Netplay Sports, said: “Based on our interaction with customers who play at Gamepoint, we felt the need for providing high-quality sports equipment at affordable prices so that more people can play sports regularly. Our new retail outlet has a complete range of equipment for several sports.”

According to Siddharth Reddy, co-founder, Netplay Sports, “Our company’s mission is to enable everyone to learn and play sports and setting up the sports outlet is a step towards fulfilling it. This retail store has been aesthetically designed and has a wide range of equipment suitable for beginners as well as advanced level professional athletes.”

