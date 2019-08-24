Forces gun down five Maoists in Chhattisgarh forest

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Kothagudem: Five Maoists were reportedly killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Two jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were also injured.

The exchange of fire took place between the police and Maoists in the forests near Dhurbeda village, around 20 km from Orchha police station in the district, sources said. They said a team of Special Task Force (STF) and the DRG jawans ventured into the forests on a search operation following an intelligence input about the movement of Maoists who were conducting a training camp there.

Bodies of five Naxals were recovered along with weapons. Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to carry out search operations. The inured jawans were being evacuated, DIG of Police (anti-Maoist operations) P Sunderraj said. The number of casualties on the Maoists’ side may go up as many Naxals were injured while escaping the gun battle, the police suspect.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter