Foreign investors eye Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao had a busy day on Thursday meeting with several foreign delegations. A South African delegation led by High Commissioner Sibusiso Ndebele called on the Minister, who gave an overview of the investment opportunities in Telangana State. On the opportunities for women in the industrial sector, Rama Rao said the Telangana government has been promoting women entrepreneurs in the State and pointed out that ‘WE-Hub’ was India’s first State-led incubator meant exclusively for women entrepreneurs.

Sibusiso Ndebele said that South African companies were looking for investment opportunities in India and the delegation was visiting Telangana to study the opportunities. The delegation has been on tour of Telangana for the past two days and had met with industry heads from the region. The High Commissioner also appreciated the TS-iPASS policy.

Ambassador of Luxembourg calls on KTR

Ambassador of Luxembourg in India Jean Claude Kugener also met with the Minister along with a delegation and said Luxembourg was looking for investment opportunities in specific sectors. He expressed the desire to work with the Telangana government in bringing their companies to the State.

Consul General of France

Consul General of France, Bengaluru, Dr Marjorie Vanbaelinghem also called on Rama Rao. This is her first visit to Telangana after taking charge as the Consul General of France in Bengaluru. In the meeting, both the parties discussed cooperation in the innovation space.

During the meeting, the Consul General observed that Telangana State had an impressive innovation ecosystem. The Minister briefed the French Consul General about the existing French investments in the State and sought her help in bringing further investments. “Telangana government will provide complete assistance to interested companies from France,” he said.

IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan was also present in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .