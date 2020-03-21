Foreign returned couple detained at Kazipet for violating quarantine rule

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Warangal Urban: A couple, who defied the orders of being at the quarantine after they returned from Indonesian tour, have been detained by the railway authorities at Kazipet railway station here and the were shifted to the isolation ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) here on Saturday.

According to the sources, the couple aged 24 years each ( male and female) had boarded the Rajdhani Express (Bangalore to H. Nizamuddin) at Secunderabad on Saturday.

However, the TC, who noticed the stamps on their hands, enquired about their whereabouts. During the enquiry, it is learnt that they belonged to Uttar Pradesh State and two days ago they came to Hyderabad international airport from Indonesian tour.

They also said that they skipped going to the quarantine facility arranged by the government as they wanted to go to their native places in UP. Following this, the TC has informed the higher officials about the incident and also forced the couple to get down at Kazipet railway station from where they have been shifted to MGMH isolation ward.

The couple travelled in the D-3 coach in the train.

MGMH Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said that they had kept the couple in the isolation ward at the hospital for observation.

