Foreign returnees counselled and home isolated: Khammam Collector

Khammam: As many as 180 persons returned recently from foreign countries were identified in various parts of Khammam district, informed the District Collector RV Karnan.

Speaking to the press along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal here on Saturday he said those returned from foreign countries were counselled and were put in 14-days house isolation.

An isolation ward with 100 beds was set up at District General Hospital and in addition to that a 200 beds isolation ward was readied at Mamata General Hospital in Khammam, he said.

Check posts at Yerrupalem and Kallur on the borders of the district were set to check people coming into Khammam district, the Collector said and appealed to the public maintain self-isolation and stay indoors on Sunday following the call given by the State and Central governments to observe ‘Janata Curfew’.

The move was aimed at the well being of the society as a whole and everyone should extend their support and should not come out of their homes from 7 am to 9 pm. Joint surveillance team comprising police and medical staff was deployed at Khammam and other railway stations to check the inbound passengers who would be subjected to thermal scanning, he said.

The CP Iqubal informed that police picketing would set up at main junctions in the city. All the citizens should observe Janata Curfew as a social responsibility. Only emergency services such as hospitals and medical shops would be open, he added.

Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy speaking to the press informed that three round the clock border check posts were set up at Paloncha, Bhadrachalam and Aswaraopet. About 101 person returned from foreign countries were identified and were put under 14-days house quarantine.

Steps were on to identify the persons who arrived into the district from foreign countries recently. Isolation wards have been set up at District General Hospital, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam Area Hospital, he added.

Both the Collectors of Khammam and Kothagudem, Khammam CP and Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt attended a video-conference by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahender Reddy, Health Secretary Shanti Kumari and explained measures for observing Janata Curfew.

