Foreign returnees flouting quarantine norms shifted to Govt centres in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Hyderabad: Despite repeated appeals and instructions, a few foreign returnees were found violating home quarantine norms and as a result are being shifted Government quarantine centres.

Till date, 16 such persons have been shifted to different government quarantine centres in the city. Among the 16 persons, six are from Kukatpally zone, five from Charminar zone, four from Serilingampally zone and one from Khairatabad zone.

Officials are appealing home quarantine stamped persons to confine themselves to their homes, failing which stringent action would be initiated against such persons. This apart, helpline numbers have also been set up to facilitate people alert officials in case if they notice persons violating the home quarantine norms.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has already warned that passports of those flouting Home quarantine instructions will be seized, if required.

Citizens noticing those returning from abroad can inform their details at @GHMCOnline or @CDMAtelangana (outside GHMC limits) or email at [email protected]. They can also call the following helpline numbers: 91546-86549, 91546-86552, 91546-86558, 91546-86557.

