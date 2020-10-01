Foreign students flock Osmania University

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, provisional admission given to 800 students from more than 60 countries

Hyderabad: Pandemic or not, Osmania University remains to be a sought after destination for international students.

Proving that the Covid-19 pandemic has not dampened the enthusiasm of international students seeking admissions in various courses offered by OU, the university has already received 800 applications from foreign students from over 60 countries, who have now been granted provisional admissions this year. The number of admissions could go up by another 50 as the admission process for the BE/BTech/ME/MTech courses are still underway.

Another positive development in this year’s admissions is that 62 applications were received for PhD admissions by the university from foreign students through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Ethiopian Embassy.

During the last 21 years, beginning with the enrolment of 77 foreign students in 1999, foreign admissions had peaked in 2014-15 with 1,744 students from 87 countries joining several courses under the OU. Till last year, a total of 17,472 foreign students pursued various courses offered by the varsity at undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

Due to various factors, the number of admissions came down to 450 in 2018-19 and 424 in 2019-20. At the end of the 2019-20 academic year, 1,856 foreign students from 68 countries were studying in the OU.

To attract foreign students from various countries, the OU initiated several programmes including hostel facility for both boys and girls separately, considering fee waiver to some extent in certain cases of government-sponsored candidates, online admissions and online payment systems. The university has also applied for infrastructure grant from Study in India programme of the Centre by promising to provide matching grant for construction of a women’s hostel.

“The response during the pandemic can be attributed to the initiatives taken by OU to offer quality higher education. In order to meet the challenge of conducting classes as per UGC Guidelines, the university has also permitted newly admitted foreign students and other foreign students on the rolls to attend online classes on par with Indian students, subject to the eligibility conditions being fulfilled,” Prof. GB Reddy, director, University Foreign Relations Office (OU), said.

Student-friendly initiatives

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Osmania University has conducted online examinations for several final-year foreign students.

With visas of several students expiring, international flights being discontinued, and on request of students and parents, the OU evolved a mechanism to conduct online exams initially for nine PG students from Afghanistan at the Office of the Ministry of Higher Education, Kabul.

The question papers were sent online to officials holding the exams and the OU authorities monitored the conduct of the exams through online video until the scanned copies of the answer scripts were sent back online to the university.

The university is taking up a similar exercise for other foreign students who left the country and are not in a position to return to India to write the examinations.

Centre of Learning

Admissions may go up with intake of students into BE/BTech/ME/MTech courses which is underway

17,472 foreign students pursued various courses offered by the varsity till last year

Separate hostel facility for both boys and girls

Fee waiver extended in certain cases of government-sponsored candidates

Online admissions and online payment systems

