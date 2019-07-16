Foreigners detained for illegal stay in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police have detained some foreign nationals for overstaying in the city after their visas expired.

In an early morning swoop, teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force, local police and officials of Foreigner Regional Registration office visited several colonies in the city and detained foreigners belonging to various countries, who were staying here without valid documents.

Colonies in Golconda, Banjara Hills and Humayun Nagar, where many Africans stay, were also checked and a few persons were detained. More details are awaited.

