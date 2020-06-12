Foreigners’ rights will be upheld, Telangana HC on Markaz

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court on Friday dealt with a case which challenged the registration of cases against 40 foreign nationals for participating in Tablighi Jamaat congregation. The petitioners were charged under violations of Foreigners Act, Disaster Management Act and for offences under Indian Penal Code. Six guides and three shelter providers from Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi were also charged for helping the foreigners.

The petitioners came from abroad on various dates from December 2019 to March 15, 2020. They attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin. It is alleged that the petitioners came to Hyderabad between March 21 and 23 and stayed at a mosque in old Malakpet and that they violated visa and social distancing rules. O Manohar Reddy, counsel for the petitioners pointed out that visa rules did not prohibit visiting religious meetings or religious places. He pointed out that the petitioners moved to an isolation ward. “Taking away petitioners’ passports restricts their movement amounting to arrest,” the counsel said.

The judge said that the foreigners’ rights will be upheld by the court. On hearing about the petitioners staying in a mosque, Justice Vinod directed the authorities to shift them to a place requested by them or any other such place. The judge will continue to hear the matter on June 22.

GHMC Commissioner summoned

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy summoned GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed by KGN Company questioning a closure notice issued by the GHMC. The panel observed commercial activities such as godowns and trading cannot be permitted in residential buildings. Sampath Prabhakar, counsel for GHMC, informed the court that notices were sent in accordance with court orders in lieu with action to be taken on polluting industries in residential areas. He pointed out that the GHMC issued notices to various industries such as paper and binding, garages, etc. The panel faulted GHMC for not issuing notice based on the sanctioned plan. The panel adjourned the case to June 15 granting time for the GHMC Commissioner to respond.

Contempt case adjourned

The same panel adjourned a contempt case filed by Lorven Projects Limited and others against Rajeshwar Tiwari, Commissioner, Land Administration. The petitioner earlier questioned the inaction of the official in not considering their representation to release 84-acre property at Raidurg, Serilingampally. The court directed the authorities to consider representations within 3 months. When the authorities failed to consider the same, the present contempt was filed. Special Government Pleader Sharath Kumar informed the court that the said order was followed and requested time to place the same before the court. The panel adjourned the case to June 19.

Court dismisses writ plea

The same panel dismissed a habeas corpus writ plea filed by A Nagarjun. The petitioner complained that his wife was being detained by her parents contrary to her wishes. On enquiry by panel, the petitioner’s wife said that she was willingly staying with her parents and was forced to marry the petitioner.

Power supply: Hearing adjourned

Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court dealt with a writ plea filed by Deccan Conveyor and Beltings, an industry situated at Shastriyapuram, Ranga Reddy. It challenged the action of GHMC and Southern Power Distribution Company, Telangana, in disconnecting the power supply to the company. While the authorities told the disconnection was based on the directions of the court, the petitioner complained that though they were ready to vacate the premises, they would need 3 months’ time to shift to a new location. The petitioner complained that even a notice was not issued before disconnecting the electricity service. The judge will continue to hear the matter on Monday granting time to the authorities to respond.

Judge finds fault with banks

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court voiced displeasure at the manner in which banks were sanctioning loans. Pointing at deficiencies of banks at the time of granting loans Justice Vinod said, “One by one, the banks are collapsing”. The judge was dealing with a quash petition filed by Prasada Rao and Prekke Srinivas, ex-chief manager and current chief manager of Indian Bank. Narsingi police registered a complaint against the petitioners for auctioning a property which is nonexistent. The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that they were unaware that the said land was nonexistent. He informed the court that they followed due procedure for auction including a paper publication. The judge directed the authorities not to arrest the petitioners and adjourned the matter by two weeks.

