Foreshore bund proposed to prevent sullage into Waddepally tank

The Lake Protection Committee has decided to set up falling shutters to prevent the sullage from the side of the Bondivaagu nala

Warangal Urban: The Lake Protection Committee for conservation and protection of lake is planning to take steps to prevent the sullage into the Bhadrakali as well as the Waddepally Lakes in the city so as to keep them clean. As a part of this, the committee has decided to set up falling shutters to prevent the sullage from the side of the Bondivaagu nala besides constructing a storm water drain to check the inundation of the low-lying areas by the Bondivaagu nala during the rainy season.

Speaking to Telangana Today, former Professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, M Panduranga Rao, who is a member of the advisory committee, said that he had suggested the falling shutters at the level of the full tank level (FTL) of the Bhadrakali Lake. “If the Bondivaagu nala flows above the level of the FTL, the falling shutters will automatically let in the flood waters. The government machinery has to take a call on this and prepare the designs besides constructing a storm water drain about 100 meters long to check the inundation of the low-lying areas (residential area) in the city,” he said and reminded that both Bhadrakali and Waddepally are the lifelines of the Warangal city. “We need to protect them from the sullage. A foreshore bund on the side of the railway track will obstruct the sullage entering the Waddepally tank,” he added.

Meanwhile, environment lovers are alleging that the Lake Protection Committee, which was formed on April 9, 2018, is not serious about achieving its objectives. Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV), Warangal Urban, Vice-President Dr D Prabhakara Chary said, “The Lake Protection Committee led by the GWMC commissioner as its member convener is not bothered much about the protection of the lakes or tanks. It has not removed any encroachments from the lakes or tanks since its inception. It is not meeting regularly,” he added.

Moreover, the committee, in the second meeting, decided to demarcate the buffer zone 30 metres from the outer side of the foreshore bund and all survey numbers in the identified buffer zone must be sent to district collector for notifying as ‘Shikham pattas’, the task should be completed by June 30, 2019 by the RDO, Warangal. But this was not done so far, according to the sources.

The main objectives of the committee are listing of all lakes along with their Full Tank Level (FTL) in the GWMC area within KUDA, to prepare an action plan for desilting the lakes and inflow channels and removal of encroachments. While there are nearly 267 lakes under the GWMC limits, nearly 690 tanks (water bodies) are under KUDA limits. The main objective of the committee is to list out all lakes along with their full tank levels (FTL) in the GWMC area within KUDA, to prepare an action plan for desilting the lakes and inflow channels and removal of encroachments

Though the committee met twice in 2019 and decided to classify the lakes based on the threat perception (land cost, accessibility for encroachment and pollution due to domestic/industrial sewerage), there is no progress to this effect. On the other hand, the committee also decided to identify the list of tanks where the FTL is greater or lower than ‘Shikham,’ and where there are encroachments on Shikham lands.

