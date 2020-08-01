Forest Department uses drones for seed bombing in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the Forest Department had given a priority for wild-fruit bearing plants while making the seed balls with an aim to address the monkey menace. Saying that the monkeys, which would usually live in forests, were invading on crops and residential areas due to destruction of the forests, Rao said that they were aiming to grow enough fruit-bearing trees in the forests to retreat the monkeys into forests. Padma Shree awardee and Vanajeevi Daripalli Ramaiah and his wife Janamma also participated in the programme.

The Minister, who launched the dropping of seed balls with drones in a forest area near Siddipet, called upon the people to draw inspiration from the life of Ramaiah who had won Padma Shree award for planting over crore saplings.

Saying that a man needs to spend Rs 2,100 to buy oxygen sufficient for a day when they are put in hospital, Rao said that the plants are giving oxygen for free to all of us. Every individual should take the responsibility of planting and protecting the saplings on their own shoulders, he noted.

Saying that the concept of seed balls was giving good results, Vanajeevi Ramaiah lamented that over 50,000 hectares of the forest were degrading as the plants are being felled indiscriminately across the country. He called upon the people to grow saplings for sustainable development.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .