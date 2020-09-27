Forest dept foils people’s bid to encroach land in Chinna Boinapally

The forest department prevented the people from cultivating the forest land of nearly 300 acres abutting the national highway 163 in 2017 itself

Mulugu: More than a dozen people have trespassed to the forest land at Chinna Boinapally village of Eturnagaram mandal and tried to cultivate the land by removing the weed leading to a clash between them and the forest staff on Sunday. The forest department prevented the people from cultivating the forest land of nearly 300 acres abutting the national highway 163 in 2017 itself. The forest department also decided to take up plantation in the land under the Telanganaku Haritha Haram (THH) programme. However, it could not take up the plantation due to alleged political pressure. Meanwhile, the local people claiming that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to allot the lands to those who were cultivating the government or forest land for many years to them are trying to reclaim the land. This has prompted the forest staff to obstruct them.

When contacted, Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Veenavani said that people had been ‘wrongly motivated’ due to recent developments. If they occupy the land today, they can entitle it tomorrow, that is the people’s mindset. But we retrieved the land long back since it belonged to the forest department,” The forest officials also suspect that some local media representatives are also instigating the people for their vested interests. However, Dr Suresh Devath, founder president of Society founder president of Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI), an NGO, has urged the State government to protect the forest lands from the illegal occupants. “Some political leaders and others are using the small farmers as their pawns to claim the valuable forest land. For example, in Mahabubabad district several government employees also occupied the forest land,” he added. However, one local person, Madakam Saraiah, said that they would reclaim the land from the forest at any cost.

