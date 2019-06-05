Forest dept officials take out awareness rally in Mancherial

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Mancherial: Officials of Forest Department took out a massive rally requesting the public to protect trees to mark World Environment Day, in Mancherial on Wednesday.

FDO Nagabhushanam, FROs Manaiah, Nagovath Swamy and several Deputy Range Officers and Forest Section Officers took part in the event.

Meanwhile, nature lovers led by Telangana Green Core master trainer Gundeti Yogeshwar took out a bike rally on the bund of Ramuni Cheruvu, making a plea to prevent air pollution.

Members of Ramuni Cheruvu Walkers Association and youngsters from Janmabhuminagar, Hi-Tec City Colony and adjoining areas participated in the rally.

Yogeshwar advised the public to take bicycles instead of motorbikes for shorter distances and to reduce air pollution. He suggested them to use public transport for longer journeys and avoid personal vehicles. He added that environment could be protected by mitigating the growing air pollution.

