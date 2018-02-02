Forest land diversion for Sitarama project cleared

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Friday accorded in principle approval for diversion of 1531.05 hectare of forest land in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts for the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project intended to extend irrigation to over five lakh acre.

According to a communication received by the State government from the Ministry, as recommended by the Regional Empowered Committee, the Central government had given its nod as part of ‘Stage-I’ consideration for diversion of 1512.0074 hectare and re-diversion of 19.0474 hectare.

The land falling in five different forest divisions was required for construction of canals, tunnels and laying of powerlines as part of the project that would draw water from Godavari river. The legal status of the forest land would remain unchanged. The compensatory afforestation for the project should be raised and maintained by the State Forest Department by identifying non-forest land and degraded forest lands for which the cost would be borne by the project authority – the user agency.

Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the Rs 7,967 crore Sitarama project on February 16, 2016. The lift scheme will be drawing water from the Dummugudem barrage, which is considered to be almost a perennial source. It is expected to serve as a supplementary source for the command area of Nagarjuna Sagar left canal system in Khammam district.

The State government made a request to the Centre on December 4, 2017, seeking prior approval for diversion of forest land to facilitate speedy completion of the project. The Ministry of Environment nod will facilitate use of 212 hectare in Manuguru forest division, 618 hectare in Paloncha forest division, 369 hectare in Kothagudem forest division, 277 hectare in Sathupally forest division and 52 hectare in Khammam forest division.