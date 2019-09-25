Forest Man of India urges all to respect nature

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Forest Man of India Jadav Payeng on Tuesday called on everyone to play a role in protecting the environment and the need to learn to respect nature. Interacting with Forest Department officials at Aranya Bhavan here, Payeng, known for planting trees beginning 1979 in 550 hectares along the Brahmaputra river in Johrat, Assam, and raising a forest all by himself, said programmes such as Telanganaku Haritha Haram go a long way in environmental protection and increasing tree cover.

The warning signs are there across the country for everyone to see. There is an urgent need to protect forests and ensure regeneration in degraded forest areas, he said.

Representatives of Igniting Minds, the NGO behind Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai tree planting challenge which has so far seen more than three crore saplings being planted as part of the drive, explained at the meeting that the spirit behind the tree planting drive was to encourage everyone to take part to plant trees and protect them.

Meanwhile, TRS Rajya Sabha MP, J Santhosh Kumar who has a green thumb of his own and who, in addition to taking active part in the tree planting challenge, also adopted a large forest block at Keesara village near the city for tree planting and protection, said the brainstorming at the Green India Conclave on Tuesday, posted pictures of Payeng along with Padmasri ‘Vanajeevi’ Daripalli Ramaiah and his wife Janamma planting a sapling together.

At the meeting at Aranya Bhavan, Payeng was felicitated by Forest Department officials including PCCF R Sobha, OSD in CMO Priyanka Varghese, senior department officials RM Dobriyal, Swargam Srinivas, Ingniting Minds representatives M Karunakar Reddy, Raghava and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter