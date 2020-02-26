Forest Minister inaugurates Sarangapoor Urban Park

By | Published: 9:45 pm

Nizamabad: Telangana Forest department will construct 92 urban parks across the State with 3 to 5 crore budget for each park to provide pleasant atmosphere to the urban people, said Forest and Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

On Wednesday Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated newly constructed Sarangapoor Urban Park, along with R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy at Nizamabad.

At the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said these urban parks are convenient for walkers and children. Forest department is developing these parks at nearby forest area towns and till now, it developed 92 urban parks, the Minister said.

Sarangapoor Urban Park has 2.8 kilometre walking track with pollution-free atmosphere which has won plaudits from people of Hyderabad, he added.

The Forest Minister said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aimed to plant 230 core saplings in the State and has achieved major part of the target. In next 2 to 3 years, the forest cover will be up to 33 percent in total area and arrive sufficient rainfall in the State.

Minister Indrakaran Reddy directed the officials to fix Rs 10 as entry ticket for elders and Rs 5 for children to enjoy into park. On the occasion Ministers, MLA, Mayor, ZP chairman planted saplings in the park.

ZP chairman D Virtual Rao, Nizamabad Mayor Neethu Kiran, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigla Ganesh Gupta, MLC Akula Lalitha, PCCF Shobha, CCF Vinay Kumar, DFO sunil, NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy were also present.

