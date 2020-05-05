Forest office, jeep attacked after shepherd’s suicide in Nirmal

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad/Nirmal: Angry villagers of Gandigopalpur of Nirmal vandalised a Forest Department office and set fire to a jeep alleging that a shepherd belonging to their village had committed suicide due to the torture by forest officers for an offence he didn’t commit.

The villagers attacked the Forest Range Office (FRO) of Udumpur on Tuesday and damaged files and furniture alleging that the shepherd, Gade Narsaiah (60), had ended his life after being assaulted by the foresters for grazing goats in a forest.

The police, led by Kadem Sub-Inspector and his counterpart of Dasturabad, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and dispersed agitators. Nirmal District Forest Officer Suthan told ‘Telangana Today’ that Narsaiah, a repeat offender, was taken into custody on Monday for igniting a fire in the forest which is part of the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Forest officers said he was earlier caught setting a fire and was cautioned too.

Narsaiah was released from Udumpur FRO on a personal bond furnished by Kurra Laxman, husband of Sarpanch Kurra Laxmi and Vice-Sarpanch Donthula Sravan Kumar on Monday. The forest officers in their preliminary report said Narsaiah was sent along with the persons who offered the bond and was healthy at the time of release.

On Tuesday, the FRO came to know that Narsaiah died at the government hospital at Utnoor and it was presumed that he committed suicide.

After the attack by the villagers, the officials concerned lodged a complaint against the persons who damaged furniture and the vehicle. Kadem Sub-Inspector P Premdeep said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Kadem Forest Range Officer Shankar, and seven persons, including family members of Narsaiah and others, were booked under Section 448 (house-trespass) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the investigation was going on and the cause of the death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem report was received.

