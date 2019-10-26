Forest officer: TSPSC issues list of candidates

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has forwarded a list of 30 candidates to Forest department for issuance of appointments for the post of Forest Beat Officer. This has been done after candidate’s local agency status was confirmed by the collectors.

In a press release, TSPSC said as on date, Commission has received clearance reports pertaining to 30 candidates whose local agency status has been cleared by the district collectors of erstwhile Khammam district (Division-Kothagudem, Paloncha and Bhadrachalam) and Warangal district (Warangal south division). For the list of candidates, visit the website www.tspsc.gov.in

