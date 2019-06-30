Forest official attacked by ZP vice Chairman in Asifabad

By | Published: 1:30 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Koneru Krishna, the brother of Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa and KB Asifabad ZP Vice Chairman-Elect, his followers and a mob allegedly assaulted a female Forest Range Officer and her team for taking up plantation in a peice of land situated in Kottha Sarsala village of Kaghaznagar mandal and in forest beats of Raspelli and Kadamba on Sunday.

Policemen, who were accompanying the forestors drew flak for remaining mute spectators during the incident.

District Forest Officer Ranjith Naik told ‘Telangana Today’ that Kaghaznagar FRO Chole Anitha sustained injuries on her hands when the public representative, his followers and locals beat her up indiscriminately using large sticks as she along with some staff was trying to till the land using tractors.

The FRO was immediately shifted to Kaghaznagar government hospital. Her medical condition is learned to be stable. Forest authorities apprised the situation to Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and Superintendent of Police M Malla Reddy.

Evidently, two video clips recorded by forest officials went viral on social media platforms. In the clips, Krishna and others are seen thrashing the forest officials.

The forest department took plantation in the 20 hectares degraded forest land under compensatory afforestration for losing green cover in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The locals attempted to encroach upon the forest land seven years back. But no crop is being raised in it.

When asked Easgaon Sub-Insepctor Rajeshwar said that no case was registered so far and they could not prevent the attack as the locals were angry against the forest officials for tilling their lands.

Koneru Krishna Rao was elected as Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member of Kaghaznagar mandal. He was chosen as ZPTC vice chairperson recently.

Meanwhile, the employees of Forest department staged a dharna in Kaghaznagar town demanding action against the ZP chairperson elect for assaulting the FRO. The forest officials belonging to erstwhile Adilabad district are planning to stage a protest in front of Aranya Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter