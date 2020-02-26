Forest official attempts suicide in Hyderabad office

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Hyderabd: A Forest official working in Vikarabad district allegedly attempted suicide at the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests at Saifabad allegedly due to harassment of a senior official. He is undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital at Lakdikapul.

On Wednesday morning, Mohiuddin came to the PCCF office at Saifabad and took out a bottle of pesticide he was carrying and consumed it. On spotting him immediately, the staff shifted him to a private hospital. Family members of Mohiuddin told police that local officials in Vikarabad were harassing him and delaying payment of bills pertaining to certain works undertaken by him.

The family members lodged a complaint with the Saifabad police station who are investigating the case.

