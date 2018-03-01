Forest officials assaulted by teak wood smugglers in Nirmal

By | Published: 12:14 pm 12:38 pm

Nirmal: Six officials of Forest Department were attacked by a gang of teak wood smugglers in forest base camp near Ragidubbanala village in Pembi mandal on Thursday. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nirmal town. Teak logs worth Rs 3 lakh and seven bullock carts were recovered.

Two teams of the officials were scanning the wild for smugglers following a tip off, at the time of the incident. The offenders pelted stones and beat using stick. They belong to Gundala village in Echoda mandal.

Sources said that the dreaded smugglers locally known as Multanis, resorted to assault the officials by throwing stones and thrashing with sticks after swarming the base camp. The officials managed to escape the attack by speeding away from the spot.