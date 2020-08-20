Forest officials rescue deers, blackbucks trapped in SRSP floodwaters

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Nizamabad: Forest department officials rescued six deers and blackbucks, which are trapped in SRSP backwaters and were unable to come out due to heavy floodwaters. Forest officials took a great risk and brought them out of water with the help of local fishermen.

Deers and blackbucks are found in the grasslands along SRSP backwater at Gangadda Nadukuda and surrounding villages in Nandipet mandal of Nizamabad district.

On Wednesday evening SRSP received heavy inflows and floodwater submerged the places where deers and blackbucks are generally found. Local people noticed at least six deers and blackbucks swimming in the floodwaters.

With the help of local fishermen, the fForest officials ventured into the waters to drive the deers and blackbucks out of water. Deputy Range officer K. Sudhakar sought help of local ‘Goondla community fishermen’ who are known to be expert swimmers and boatmen. The fishermen paddled into the waters using the thermocoal sheets and managed to succeed in driving the swimming blackbucks and deers to safety out of water.

K. Sudhakar, Forest Deputy Range officer, Nandipet said that they were aware that the blackbucks and deers would drown if the SRSP received heavy inflows. They had almost anticipated the problem and motivated the local fishermen to look out for any blackbucks getting caught in the swirling waters. Accordingly, the fishermen indeed noticed thd blackbucks swimming and alerted the officials. He thanked the fishermen for protecting the wild animals.

