Forest officials rescue trapped deers, blackbucks

Deers and blackbucks are found in the grasslands along SRSP backwater at Gangadda Nadukuda and surrounding villages in Nandipet of Nizamabad.

Published: 20th Aug 2020  7:01 pm
