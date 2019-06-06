Forest rights under threat: Ex-TISS Director

By | Published: 11:27 pm

Nagarkurnool: Professor Pradeep Prabhu, former Dean of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), cautioned the tribals residing in Nallamala forests that the Centre was trying to bring about a new Forest Rights Act as an Amendment to the 2006 Forest Rights Act, eyeing the natural resources in agency areas, and it may impact the livelihood of forest dwellers.

“There were more than 100 wars between the Adivasis and Britishers even before the 1857 Sepoy Mutiny broke out. In 1865, Britishers had notified tribal areas controlled by them as areas exclusively for the purchase for administrative purposes. In Central India and elsewhere, most of the tribal areas have been in the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. But I wonder why the Chenchus of Nallamala forests in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are still not enjoying the rights as enshrined in the Fifth and Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” he wondered, addressing the media in Nagarkurnool town on Thursday.

“Unless the Chenchus are brought under the Fifth Schedule, they won’t come under the provisions of the Panchayat Raj extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) as per the Sixth Schedule,” he observed.

He said though colleges were built in the areas listed in the Fifth Schedule, not even a single Adivasi was enrolled in them.

He said implementation of the PESA was the only way out to achieve the century-old self-rule dream of the Adivasis.

He also stressed that in Adivasis areas, where PESA was being implemented properly in other States, for example, in the areas where his team of activists were working, every person in a household in 12 villages got Rs 750 per head from the sale of bamboo.

He also observed that 12 to 13 tribal villages had directly come under the control of tribals due to the fight the Adivasis had waged in their area, taking control of 25,000 acres of land, preventing even forest officials from entering it. He also said over a hundred villages were claimed back by the tribals of Dadar and Nagar Haveli.