Forestry students visit Hyderabad zoo

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:45 am

Hyderabad: As part of an education tour, 48 final year students of B.Sc Forestry from Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Himachal Pradesh, visited the Nehru Zoological Park on Friday.

The zoo park curator Shivani Dogra briefed the students on the role of zoological park in the conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species, and the role played by a zoo in conservation breeding, animal healthcare, wildlife education and extension.

According to a press release, the trainees were taken round the zoo to study the design of enclosures, night houses and planning of display enclosures. At the veterinary hospital of the zoo, Dr. MA Hakeem, Assistant Director (Veterinary), gave them a demo on tranquillising and capturing wild animals and man-animal conflict.