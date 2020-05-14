Former Alair MLA dead

By | Published: 7:39 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Former Alair MLA Challuru Pochaiah died of age-related illness while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. He was 87.

Pochaiah served as MLA of Alair between 1978 and 1983. He had a long association with Congress and worked for strengthening the party in the area. He also contested in the 2009 Legislative Assembly election as an independent, but lost. He was under treatment at Deccan Hospital in Hyderabad for the last one week.

He was a native of Raghunathpuram village in Rajapet mandal in the district. His body was placed at his residence in the village for public view. Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha and former Alair MLA Dr Nagesh visited his residence and paid tributes.

The last rites of Pochaiah would be performed on Friday.

