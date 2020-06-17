Former Andhra Pradesh football captain Safi passes away

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:51 pm

Hyderabad: Former erstwhile Andhra Pradesh football captain Mohd Safi passed away because of sudden illness here on Wednesday. He was 45. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

A midfielder, Safi played for State Bank of India in the local tournaments and represented the State in senior nationals for Santosh Trophy for many years.

“He was efficient at midfield,’’ said Aleem Khan.

Safi’s father GM Shafiq, who played for Hyderabad Police, too represented the State in the nationals. His brother Mohd Saji of Central Excise also played for the state.

