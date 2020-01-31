Former CBI official VV Lakshinarayana quits Jana Sena Party

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:47 pm

Visakhapatnam: Former Joint Director of CBI VV Lakshinarayana quit the Jana Sena Party (JSP). He sent his resignation letter to the party high command late Thursday.

Lakshminarayana unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatam Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general elections on JSP ticket.

However, he garnered 2,88,874 to secure third place well ahead of the BJP candidate and former Union Minister Purandeswari who polled 33,892 votes which came as a surprise to many.

The former CBI officer did some legwork before entering politics by touring the entire State. There were reports that he initially wanted to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal, later had talks with BJP and TDP, and finally Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party.

Lakshminarayana’s resignation from JSP may not mean he has quit politics for good. He is most likely to try his luck again in 2024 if not earlier, political observers said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .