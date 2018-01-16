Former chief feels ISRO can do better with more resources

By | Published: 5:13 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) can do things at a much faster pace if given more resources, says the agency’s former Chairman AS Kiran Kumar.

“Sometimes we feel that probably we could have done these things at a much faster pace but then we have to really take note of the resources that will be available and then making sure that those resources are effectively utilised for the need which is there,” he said.

Kiran Kumar retired from service earlier this week after more than a four-decade stint at ISRO. According to ISRO sources, he was appointed Vikram Sarabhai Distinguished Professor and took up an advisory role. “So, sometimes, you feel given more resources, maybe we could have slightly hastened the process. But anyway it’s not a regret in that sense. It’s only you can say a sort of feeling that maybe we can do more,” Kiran Kumar said. He said he had a phenomenal, remarkable and demanding journey at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency.

“It’s been quite a phenomenal thing right from the beginning in 1975 when I started working on the first imaging systems of ‘Bhaskara’ (satellite) and till just a couple of days ago….(the January 12 PSLV launch),” he said.

According to Kiran Kumar, his journey included working on latest projects, bringing in new capabilities to the country in space segment and infrastructure, and addressing issues related to observation, communication and navigation. It was challenging but, the former Chairman says, he had a sense of being able to successfully demonstrate that the country has the wherewithal in adopting technology and bringing it to use in a way which was actually dreamt by Vikram Sarabhai – regarded as the father of India’s space programme.

“It’s been a journey of continuous process of working for newer tasks and succeeding and moving forward, that has been demanding and remarkable,” he said. He said there is no single “high-point” in his career. “It’s a continuous process. Always there is a future target which is bigger than what we have already achieved.” The ISRO has been continuously working on realising its vision on use of space technology effectively for the country’s development, governance and delivering benefits for common people, Kiran Kumar said. “It’s a continuous improvement,” he said.

“There is never an end to this because one thing you do and there is another problem you have to address, that leads to the next problem to be addressed. So, it’s a continuous challenge and I would say there has been no single high-point (in my career),” he said.