Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condoles Jaitley’s demise

By | Published: 6:52 pm

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away following a prolonged illness at AIIMS here.

“I am sorry to hear about Arun Jaitley’s passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” Gandhi tweeted.

Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday afternoon at All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted since August 9. He was admitted to hospital after he complained of breathlessness.