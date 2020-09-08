Former Dargah custodian found hanging in Hyderabad

According to the police, Faisal Ali Shah, who was living in the house adjoining the Dargah Yousufain shrine, was found hanging in his room by family members around noon.

By | Published: 1:08 pm

Hyderabad: Mohammed Faisal Ali Shah, the former custodian of Dargah Yousufain at Nampally, allegedly died by suicide. He was found hanging in his house on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Faisal Ali Shah, who was living in the house adjoining the Dargah Yousufain shrine, was found hanging in his room by family members around noon. On information the Habeebnagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A controversy was going on between the Telangana State Wakf Board and Faisal Ali Shah over the custody of the Dargah Yousufain for the last few years. On several instances the police had to intervene to prevent untoward situations. A few cases were also registered in this regard on different instances.

More details are awaited.

