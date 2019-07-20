Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

By | Published: 4:17 pm 4:20 pm

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away here on Saturday. Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.

The 81-year-old was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019