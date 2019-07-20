Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

Published: 20th Jul 2019  4:17 pmUpdated: 20th Jul 2019  4:20 pm
New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away here on Saturday. Dikshit was the longest-serving Chief Minister of Delhi, having served in office for 15 years from 1998.

The 81-year-old was appointed as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee earlier this year, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.