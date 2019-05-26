Former employee of Bajaj Allianz held for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Task Force arrested a former employee of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company on charges of involving in forged vehicle insurance policy documents and cheating as many as 183 customers, here on Sunday.

In May, B Dilip Jain of Shree Motors, Bowenpally, lodged a complaint stating that Sreekanth, a resident of Anand Nagar in Bowenpaly and native of Karimnagar district, introduced himself as an authorised agent from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd and could arrange vehicle insurance policies with lowest commission. Trusting him, Jain gave invoices of customers along with policy premium amount.

“He collected the invoices of a total of 183 customers and the premium amount, but delivered 129 forged policy documents in the name of Bajaj Allianz and cheated them,” police said. The police said Sreekanth downloaded genuine policy documents from the computer and fraudulently filled customer details.

“He forged the authorized signature and the monogram on these fake policy documents and delivered them as genuine ones to the customers,” officials said.

The fraud came to light recently after investigations were done with the Bajaj Allianz management by Shree Motors authorities.

Sreekanth, an MBA graduate came to Hyderabad three years ago and worked as the territory manager in the insurance company at ECIL which later removed him. To make easy money, he approached the complainants posing as an authorised insurance agent and cheated them.

The accused along with the seized material was handed over to the Bowenpally police for further investigation.