Former Hathway director Chelikani Rajasekhar passes away

Hyderabad: Former director of Hathway Digital Cable TV and head of Venkatsai Media, Chelikani Rajasekhar, passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Saturday morning.

Popular as Hathway Rajasekhar, he was long associated with the cable television industry and broadband services in both the Telugu States. He headed the largest cable network and was involved in getting addressed the issues of cable operators.

Born in 1968, Rajasekhar forayed into the cable industry in Visakhapatnam and was behind the efforts in making Hathway a leading network in the Telugu States.

