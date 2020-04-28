Former HC judges donate Rs 6.15 lakh each to Telangana and AP

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Former judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have donated Rs 12,30,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) of the two Telugu States, which amounts to Rs 6.15 lakh for each State.

According to a statement here on Monday, Justice Dr G Yethirajulu, Secretary General, Association of Former Judges of High Court of AP and State of Telangana, said the amount would be credited to the two States’ CMRFs equally.

The Association also appreciated the efforts of the governments of both the States in tackling the crisis and prayed for the welfare of one and all.

