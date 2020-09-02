Former head of MP Shiv Sena unit shot dead

“The reason behind the murder is yet not known. We are probing the incident,” Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge R N S Bhadoria said.

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Indore: A 70-year-old former head of the Madhya Pradesh Shiv Sena unit has been shot dead by unidentified persons in Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Ramesh Sahu, used to run a roadside food joint in Umdikheda village on Indore-Khandwa road.

Some unidentified persons reached Sahu’s eatery late Tuesday night and shot him in the chest, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge R N S Bhadoria said.

“The reason behind the murder is yet not known. We are probing the incident,” he said.

Of late, Sahu was not active in the Shiv Sena, the police official said.

The police are enquiring with his family members and close acquaintances to get some leads in the case, he said.

Sahu was the state Shiv Sena unit head in 1990s and at that time led many agitations.