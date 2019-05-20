Former Head of OU Telugu Dept passes away in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Former Head of the Telugu department of Osmania University M Kulashekhar Rao passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was 87 years. The senior Telugu faculty member is survived by wife, two daughters and a son. Rao was known for his extensive research work in the field of Telugu literature and its history. For the past few years, the top Telugu researcher was residing in Canada along with his son.