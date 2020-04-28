Former Hyderabad players seek resumption of pension scheme

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:56 pm

Hyderabad: The decision of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to fund the affiliated club secretaries with an amount of Rs 50,000 each seems to snowball into a controversy. Now, the former first class players who have played less than 25 first class matches for Hyderabad have demanded that they be paid their monthly pension which has been stopped since November 2016 by the association.

The players feel that HCA has meted out a gross injustice to them. In fact, the players had written to HCA repeatedly and the association, in reply, via email on April 30 that since BCCI has not granted their subsidy and they cannot do anything now. But what is surprising these former Ranji players that there is no assurance on resumption of the funds. The association merely said once they receive full amount from BCCI, they will put up the matter in Apex council.

“If they can pay the club secretaries why can’t they pay the players? This is not fair,’’ said a former player.

The HCA introduced the monthly pension scheme in 2012 to the players who have not played more than 25 first class games. While the BCCI has been giving monthly pension payment directly to players who played more than 25 first class games and internationals since 2011, it has asked the respective Associations to pay players who have played less than 25 matches as per their discretion.

The HCA, in a noble gesture in 2012, decided to pay the players who have not played more than 25 matches in two categories. Players who played 1-9 matches were sanctioned Rs. 4000 per month and players who played 10-24 matches were sanctioned Rs. 6000 per month

About 30 players benefited in this scheme. All was going well but suddenly the amount was stopped in November 2016 by the HCA, citing poor financial status.

The players have been representing their case but their efforts have gone in vain till now. But the latest move by HCA to fund the club secretaries while ignoring the plight of former cricketers, has not gone down well with the players.

