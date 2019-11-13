Former IAS officer Chandramowli no more

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: Former IAS officer Dr V Chandramowli, of the 1962 batch, passed away here on Wednesday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed their condolences on the demise of the former bureaucrat. “I was deeply distressed to know of the demise of Dr Chandramowli who had an illustrious career as a bureaucrat. He served with distinction as Secretary to Governor of united Andhra Pradesh nearly for five years,” the Governor said, adding that Chandramowli was known for his forthrightness and integrity.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Dr Chandramowli in various capacities and making a mark in all of them in united AP — as Principal Secretary, Social Welfare and Industries; Commissioner, Civil Supplies; Principal Secretary to Governor; and Special Chief Secretary & Director General of Dr MCRHRD Institute.

