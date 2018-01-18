Former ISRO chief wins award at Geospatial World Forum

By | Published: 6:23 pm 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: Former chairman of ISRO A S Kiran Kumar has been conferred with a ‘Special Achievement Award’ for being the backbone of ISRO’s path-breaking innovations and outreach in the recent times. Kumar has been instrumental in commercialisation of the Indian space industry by opening up the space research organisation to private players.

Steve Berglund, CEO, Trimble, was felicitated with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for transforming Trimble from a GNSS, surveying hardware company, to a leading geospatial solutions, and expanding into new verticals, all the while keeping the bottom line profitable.

Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Geospatial Media and Communications presented the awards to the winners.

The Geospatial Ambassador of the Year was given to Dorine Burmanje, Chair of The Executive Board, Dutch Kadaster, The Netherlands, Making A Difference award to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Geospatial Business Leader of the Year to Howard Lance, CEO, Maxar Corporation, Geospatial Solutions Company of the Year to AECOM, Geospatial Technology Company of the Year to HERE, award for enabling Public Policy & Infrastructure to Natural Resources Canada, National Geospatial Agency of the Year award to United States Geological Survey (USGS), Geospatial Hub of The Year to Geovation, UK and Geospatial Woman Champion of the Year award was given to Anne Hale Miglarese, CEO, Radiant.Earth, USA.

Geospatial Media and Communications established the Geospatial World Leadership Awards to recognise and acknowledge geospatial leaders who have gone an extra mile and paved the way for our industry to follow.