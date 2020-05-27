Former ITAT president Vimal Gandhi passes away

By | Published: 12:39 am

New Delhi: Former president of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Vimal Gandhi passed away on Sunday, officials of the tribunal said.

He was 75. Gandhi was president of the ITAT from October 31, 2003, to June 3, 2010, and is attributed to bringing down pendency of cases from 1.80 lakh to 47,000 as on April 1, 2010, they said.

He started practicing as a lawyer in Amritsar in 1970 and joined the ITAT about 15 years later on September 16, 1985.

As its president, Gandhi represented the tribunal at various national and international platforms, including the United Nations where he shared his views on successful practices at the tribunal.

Gandhi was instrumental in formulating the code of conduct for the members of the tribunal and for orientation-cum-training of newly appointed members, which started in March 2005. He is survived by his wife Sunita Gandhi, daughter Radhika Suri and son Ritesh.